89°
Latest Weather Blog
Trailer carrying $7,000 in lawn equipment stolen overnight
ST. AMANT - Deputies are looking for a stolen utility trailer carrying thousands of dollars worth of lawn equipment.
The theft happened Thursday night on Highway 431 in St. Amant. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the trailer went missing shortly before 11 p.m. and was carrying about $7,000 in equipment, including lawnmowers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Father arrested for using toddler to steal prizes from claw machine
-
Get ready: The Ascesnion Hot Air Balloon Festival has returned
-
LSU's historic Long Fieldhouse gets money for renovation work
-
Environmentalists and West Baton Rouge Parish residents fill parish council chamber against...
-
Ascension parish school district offers free english classes to spanish speaking parents