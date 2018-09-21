Trailer carrying $7,000 in lawn equipment stolen overnight

ST. AMANT - Deputies are looking for a stolen utility trailer carrying thousands of dollars worth of lawn equipment.

The theft happened Thursday night on Highway 431 in St. Amant. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the trailer went missing shortly before 11 p.m. and was carrying about $7,000 in equipment, including lawnmowers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.