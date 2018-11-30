77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I10 West OPEN at Highland Road following car fire

8 hours 43 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 November 30, 2018 6:55 AM November 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- I10 West at Highland Road is now open following its closer due to a car fire according to DOTD.

Fire crews are on the scene, they say the blaze followed a two vehicle crash, both cars caught on fire.

There are no injuries.

Heavy traffic remains to LA 73.

Drivers are recommended to use an alternate route.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days