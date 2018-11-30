77°
Latest Weather Blog
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I10 West OPEN at Highland Road following car fire
BATON ROUGE- I10 West at Highland Road is now open following its closer due to a car fire according to DOTD.
Fire crews are on the scene, they say the blaze followed a two vehicle crash, both cars caught on fire.
There are no injuries.
Heavy traffic remains to LA 73.
Drivers are recommended to use an alternate route.
I-10 West is closed at Highland Road due to an accident. Congestion is approaching LA 73. Use alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 30, 2018
All lanes are open I-10 West at Highland Road. Congestion remains beyond LA 73. Expect heavy delays.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 30, 2018