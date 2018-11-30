TRAFFIC UPDATE: I10 West OPEN at Highland Road following car fire

BATON ROUGE- I10 West at Highland Road is now open following its closer due to a car fire according to DOTD.

Fire crews are on the scene, they say the blaze followed a two vehicle crash, both cars caught on fire.

There are no injuries.

Heavy traffic remains to LA 73.

Drivers are recommended to use an alternate route.

