Traffic stop leads to $1.5M heroin bust in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH- Authorities have confiscated $1.5 million worth of heroin during a weekend traffic stop.

Late Saturday afternoon, deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Highway Enforcement Unit stopped two vehicles that were traveling together on I-12 East.

The drivers of the two vehicles, both non-resident aliens, provided deputies with vague explanations of a beach vacation, but authorities say their stories did not add up.

With the assistance of two K-9s, deputies uncovered over seven pounds of pure heroin hidden inside one of the vehicles, officials say.

The sheriff's office says this is the largest single seizure of this deadly drug in St. Tammany Parish history, and this amount of heroin has a street-level value of approximately $1.5 million.

A post-stop investigation led deputies to believe the drugs were not just passing through and were destined for sale in St. Tammany Parish.

Both drivers were arrested in connection with the seizure and are being held on a $750,000 bond for possession and conspiracy to distribute heroin as well as the traffic violations.

"With the abuse of heroin and the lethal overdoses that occur every day in the United States, this undoubtedly was a significant amount of heroin that was interdicted from hitting the streets of St. Tammany," Sheriff Randy Smith said.

"Last year alone, this parish saw 80 deaths from heroin overdoses. I am sending this message now; I will not tolerate individuals bringing this deadly drug into our community."