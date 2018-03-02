Traffic stop in Denham Springs leads to drug bust

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Two people arrested Friday morning have been accused of being in possession of illicit and prescription narcotics.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, Tiara Douglas and Yancy Cynsean, both of Texas, were arrested after a traffic stop led to the seizure of narcotics and a firearm.

Officers found 497 tablets of Adderall, 17 grams of marijuana, over 9,500 ecstasy tablets, and one firearm. Authorities say the street value of the ecstasy alone is valued at $95,480.

Douglas and Cynsean were both booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and charged accordingly.