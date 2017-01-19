Traffic shifting on Jones Creek due to construction starting on Jan. 23

BATON ROUGE - City-Parish officials announced that traffic will be shifting on Jones Creek Road between Coursey Boulevard and Tiger Bend Road due to construction planned for Jan. 23.



Officials say that the southbound traffic on Jones Creek Road will move to the far west side of the newly-constructed section of Jones Creek Road. The northbound traffic lane will remain on the far east side of the existing roadway.



Phase 2 of construction will start between these two lanes, in the center of Jones Creek Road, on Jan. 23. Officials say that construction is expected to last for two months.



During construction, the left turn access between the two lanes will be restricted. Large trucks will also be prohibited from making left turns and U-turns.



Drivers are encouraged to plan their route accordingly and use caution throughout the construction zone.