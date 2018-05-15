86°
Traffic light trouble on Bluebonnet jams traffic
BATON ROUGE- The traffic lights are out on Bluebonnet Boulevard at Blue Cross Parkway.
The outage is backing up traffic exiting westbound I-10 at Bluebonnet, and southbound on Bluebonnet from Jefferson Highway.
Drivers should use caution in the area.
