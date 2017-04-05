Traffic in Walker forcing drivers to make dangerous decisions

WALKER - No one wants to sit in traffic. But out in Walker, it's become a dangerous situation.

The I-12 Walker off ramp that merges onto Walker South has become a driver's nightmare.

"You know it's a problem and it's scary for everybody," Police Chief John Sharp said. "People are frustrated, they're concerned, they're scared."

The Walker Police Department is well aware of the situation as they constantly receive posts on Facebook describing the situation as "dangerous and scary". Others complain about having to wait on the shoulder.

Captain Sharp tells us the clogged up, I-12 ramp is forcing drivers to make risky choices.

"The law strictly says you're not allowed to drive on the shoulder unless it's an emergency," Sharp said.

But during peak driving hours, drivers feel like they have no other choice. Sharp says drivers will get on the shoulder to avoid getting hit from behind.

To clear traffic off the ramp, officers are manually working the stop lights. But the ramp quickly backs up all over again.

Meanwhile, on Walker South, traffic can back up for miles. And police are forced to choose between helping on the ramp or the others on Walker South.

"That's right. So then you have to ask yourself, 'would I rather have a 75 mile rear end collision on the interstate or would I rather have a 20 mile an hour rear end collision out here?'," Sharp said.