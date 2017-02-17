46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic: I-10 West blocked due to accident

31 minutes 11 seconds ago February 17, 2017 Feb 17, 2017 Friday, February 17 2017 February 17, 2017 2:13 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Wbrz staff

Baton Rouge- The right lane is blocked on I-10 East at Washington Street, due to an accident. Congestion is minimal.

Refresh this page for traffic updates and alerts.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days