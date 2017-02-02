Traffic fix coming to LSU area

BATON ROUGE - The LSU area will soon see some traffic improvements on West Parker Boulevard towards Burbank Drive.

Mike Olsen, the traffic engineer for the City of Baton Rouge says the area was in need of a change.

“I’ve been out here in the afternoons and its backed up all the way to Highland Road, so it seems like people are pretty calm, I think they are used to it, but just because you are used to it doesn't mean you can make better change,” he said.

The change will include a new lane on West Parker headed south from Janet Avenue to Burbank. The median and the trees will be removed to make space for the new lane and a dedicated turning lane will be added.

The traffic light will be timed out better and the sidewalk and drainage will be improved as well.



Students in the area say this change is needed.

Mackinze Richards lives in the area, and says she tries to avoid the street and is always looking for a new way to get around.



“I think it would be beneficial definitely, I’ve always thought at this would be better if it were two lanes, and adding another lane up there would be helpful,” Richards said.



Currently, the new traffic lights are being assembled and construction is three months away. The entire project is set to be finished by the end of July.



The project’s price tag is about a half million dollars.

The city is paying for it with taxes, but mostly by fees from developers of new apartments in the area.