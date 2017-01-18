72°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic diverted on Siegen Lane following crash
BATON ROUGE - A crash on Siegen Lane has forced law enforcement to divert traffic while they investigate.
The crash happened at Siegen Lane and N. Mall Drive. Two vehicles were involved. It is unclear if there are any injuries.
Traffic was being diverted through N. Mall Drive while law enforcement worked on scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead in drive-by shooting north of Denham Springs
-
Chemical leak in Ascnesion Parish prompts evacuations
-
Grace period for flood victim utility disconnections will soon end
-
State shuts down driving school that left students out in the cold
-
Family homeless since flood starts fire in abandoned house