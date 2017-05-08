Traffic diverted after 18-wheeler overturns in Grosse Tete

84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
GROSSE TETE – Authorities in Iberville Parish are diverting traffic after an 18-wheeler overturned on Highway 77 in Grosse Tete.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 386.  Traffic from the interstate is being diverted to Sidney Road.

Photos from the scene show the truck’s overturned bed as well as blue pipes scattered across the roadway.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said that no one was hurt in the crash. Heavy duty equipment has been called to clear the scene. 

