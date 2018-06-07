Traffic building on Mississippi River Bridge following crash

BATON ROUGE - A crash on the Mississippi River Bridge caused a back-up as crews worked to reach the scene Thursday night.

The crash happened before 10 p.m. on westbound I-10 at the Mississippi River Bridge.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash or what caused the accident.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The left and center lanes are blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion from this incident has reached the I-10/I-110.</p>— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) <a href="https://twitter.com/BR_Traffic/status/1004923157948575745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 8, 2018</a></blockquote>

