Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Traffic building on Mississippi River Bridge following crash

Thursday, June 07 2018
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - A crash on the Mississippi River Bridge caused a back-up as crews worked to reach the scene Thursday night.

The crash happened before 10 p.m. on westbound I-10 at the Mississippi River Bridge.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash or what caused the accident.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The left and center lanes are blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion from this incident has reached the I-10/I-110.</p>&mdash; Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) <a href="https://twitter.com/BR_Traffic/status/1004923157948575745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 8, 2018</a></blockquote>
