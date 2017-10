TRAFFIC ALERT: I-12 West closed at South Satsuma Road due to accident

LIVINGSTON - I-12 West is closed to traffic at South Satsuma Road (Livingston) due to an accident, according to the DOTD.

Congestion has reached 2 miles. Motorists are advised to use US 63 North to US 190 West as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.