TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 West is now OPEN at LA 22 following wreck

BATON ROUGE- I-10 West is closed at LA 22 on the overpass, traffic is being diverted at the time.

Congestion has reach a mile, drivers are recommended to take an alternate route.

I-10 West remains closed at LA 22 due to an accident on the overpass. Traffic is being diverted off I-10 West at LA 22, then to get back on at LA 22. Congestion is approaching 1 mile in length. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 25, 2018

All lanes now open.