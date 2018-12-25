47°
Latest Weather Blog
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 West is now OPEN at LA 22 following wreck
BATON ROUGE- I-10 West is closed at LA 22 on the overpass, traffic is being diverted at the time.
Congestion has reach a mile, drivers are recommended to take an alternate route.
I-10 West remains closed at LA 22 due to an accident on the overpass. Traffic is being diverted off I-10 West at LA 22, then to get back on at LA 22. Congestion is approaching 1 mile in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 25, 2018
All lanes now open.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gonzales neighborhood showcases dazzling light display
-
The fires are burning, it's Cajun Christmas celebration
-
Lines out the door at Honey Baked Ham on Christmas Eve
-
BRPD: Attempted robbery suspect killed in Saturday's shooting involving two LSU student-athletes
-
Baton Rouge Police saved Christmas for this family