TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 West is now OPEN at LA 22 following wreck

2 hours 12 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 December 24, 2018 10:39 PM December 24, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- I-10 West is closed at LA 22 on the overpass, traffic is being diverted at the time.

Congestion has reach a mile, drivers are recommended to take an alternate route.

All lanes now open.

