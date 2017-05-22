71°
TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy delays I-10 west in Ascension
PRAIRIEVILLE – Traffic officials say “an incident in the median” is causing heavy traffic delays on I-10 in Ascension Parish Monday morning.
According to DOTD, the incident happened around 10:20 a.m. Monday morning. As of 11:10 a.m., congestion stretched for at least five miles.
Traffic congestion on I-10 West is now from MM 173 to MM 168 (past Prairieville) due to an incident in the median.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 22, 2017
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology.
