TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy delays I-10 west in Ascension

1 hour 49 minutes 3 seconds ago May 22, 2017 May 22, 2017 Monday, May 22 2017 May 22, 2017 11:21 AM in News
By: Kevin Dupuy

PRAIRIEVILLE – Traffic officials say “an incident in the median” is causing heavy traffic delays on I-10 in Ascension Parish Monday morning.

According to DOTD, the incident happened around 10:20 a.m. Monday morning. As of 11:10 a.m., congestion stretched for at least five miles.

