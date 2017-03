TRAFFIC ALERT: E. 1-12 between Sherwood and Millerville closed due to accident

BATON ROUGE - I-12 East is closed at Sherwood Forest Blvd, due to an accident before Millerville.

Congestion is minimal.



Detoured Route: north on Sherwood Forrest Blvd, east on Old Hammond Hwy, south onto Millerville Road, and then back to I-12 East.

All lanes are now open.