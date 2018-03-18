71°
Latest Weather Blog
TRAFFIC ALERT: Congestion on I-10 W due to inclement weather
BATON ROUGE - There is congestion on I-10 West between Essen Lane and the Mississippi River Bridge due to inclement weather.
Motorists are advised to use US 190 West as an alternate route.
For the latest traffic updates, click here.
There is traffic congestion on I-10 West from Essen Lane to the Mississippi River Bridge due to inclement weather. Expect approximately 6 mile delays. Motorists are advised to use US 190 West as an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 18, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One man, fireman and police officer, gets hero's funeral he deserved
-
Baton Rouge comes out in force for 33rd Wearin' of the Green...
-
Capital area prepares for St. Patrick's Day Parade
-
Student, worker arrested after fist fight between at local high school
-
Police: Man shot by deputy was having 'psychotic break', linked to nearby...