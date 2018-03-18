71°
TRAFFIC ALERT: Congestion on I-10 W due to inclement weather

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  There is congestion on I-10 West between Essen Lane and the Mississippi River Bridge due to inclement weather.

Motorists are advised to use US 190 West as an alternate route. 

