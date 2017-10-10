76°
Latest Weather Blog
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes open on I-110 N after two crashes
BATON ROUGE - Two crashes involving four vehicle caused I-110 North to shut down two lanes of travel Tuesday night.
The crashes took place sometime around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
All lanes are open on I-110 North at Chippewa Street. Traffic congestion is minimal.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 11, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Broome holds "Call to Action" meetings to fight crime
-
East Feliciana Sheriff forms task force to investigate rural shootings
-
East Feliciana Sheriff forms task force to investigate rural shootings
-
Survivor living in fear after rash of rural shootings
-
US soldiers in Afghanistan shoot confetti to reveal gender of fallen comrades...