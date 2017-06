TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes open on I-10 W at Acadian Thruway after accident

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are open on I-10 West at Acadian Thruway following a vehicle accident, according to the DOTD.

It is unknown how many injuries occurred as a result of the crash, but no injuries appear to be life threatening at this time, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Congestion is minimal, the DOTD says.