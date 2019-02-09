58°
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes open at I-10, I-110 split West, traffic remains
UPDATE: All lanes are now open, traffic remains.
***********
BATON ROUGE- The left lane of I-10 West is blocked at I-10, I-110 split due to an accident.
Congestion has reached the I-10, I-12 split.
There was no word of any injuries.
