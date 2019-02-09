57°
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes open at I-10, I-110 split West, traffic remains

Saturday, February 09 2019
UPDATE: All lanes are now open, traffic remains.

BATON ROUGE- The left lane of I-10 West is blocked at  I-10, I-110  split due to an accident.

Congestion has reached the I-10, I-12 split.

There was no word of any injuries. 

