63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes OPEN at I-10, I-110 split East, Four miles of congestion

1 hour 17 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, December 23 2018 Dec 23, 2018 December 23, 2018 4:50 PM December 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: All lanes are now open traffic still remains four miles in length. 

**********

BATON ROUGE- Two lanes are blocked at the I-10, I-110 split Eastbound coming off the Mississippi River Bridge due to a wreck.

According to DOTD traffic has reached two miles, at the time the left lane is the only one open.

Drivers are recommended to take an alternative route.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days