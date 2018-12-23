63°
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes OPEN at I-10, I-110 split East, Four miles of congestion
UPDATE: All lanes are now open traffic still remains four miles in length.
**********
BATON ROUGE- Two lanes are blocked at the I-10, I-110 split Eastbound coming off the Mississippi River Bridge due to a wreck.
According to DOTD traffic has reached two miles, at the time the left lane is the only one open.
Drivers are recommended to take an alternative route.
The 2 right lanes are blocked leaving the left lane open I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion is 2 miles in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 23, 2018
