TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes OPEN at I-10, I-110 split East, Four miles of congestion

UPDATE: All lanes are now open traffic still remains four miles in length.

BATON ROUGE- Two lanes are blocked at the I-10, I-110 split Eastbound coming off the Mississippi River Bridge due to a wreck.

According to DOTD traffic has reached two miles, at the time the left lane is the only one open.

Drivers are recommended to take an alternative route.