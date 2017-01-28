49°
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-10 East past LA 415 reopened following accident

January 28, 2017
BATON ROUGE - All lanes have reopened I-10 East past LA 415 (Lobdell) following an accident, according to the DOTD. 

A dually truck was reporedtly carrying granite when the accident occured. Officials are working to clear the roadway. 

Traffic was forced to pass on the right shoulder, but congestion has reached beyond LA 415 approximately seven miles in length.

