49°
Latest Weather Blog
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-10 East past LA 415 reopened following accident
BATON ROUGE - All lanes have reopened I-10 East past LA 415 (Lobdell) following an accident, according to the DOTD.
A dually truck was reporedtly carrying granite when the accident occured. Officials are working to clear the roadway.
Traffic was forced to pass on the right shoulder, but congestion has reached beyond LA 415 approximately seven miles in length.
Here's a view from @La_DOTD of the wreck on I-10. Appears a truck lost it's load. Watch out for WB delays due to rubbernecking. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/QAZRd8Dbwl— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) January 28, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Fire crews battle huge fire Saturday
-
Department of Education revokes license of child care center in Ascension
-
Teen rushed to hospital after crashing stolen truck on Greenwell Street
-
Neighbors coming together after fire burns down flood-damaged home
-
New 911 center could reduce call times in Ascension Parish