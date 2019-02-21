77°
Traditional toast to continue outside historic New Orleans home that burned

1 hour 16 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, February 21 2019
Source: WWL
By: Nadeen Abusada
Photo: NOFD

NEW ORLEANS- As in New Orleans Fashion, The Rex Organization announced in a statement Thursday that they plan to continue with the ceremonial toast at 2525 St. Charles this year.

That address is the location of a three-story Victorian-style mansion that was engulfed in flames Wednesday morning. The home has been a toasting point along the route for the Rex parade since 1907.

The crew announced in a statement released by WWL that they plan to continue with the tradition.

"While this fabled home at 2525 St. Charles Avenue is no longer standing, the Rex Organization holds steadfast to the lore and legacy of its many Carnival traditions. Therefore, despite yesterday's misfortune, Rex's ceremony of stopping to toast his loyal subjects at 2525 St. Charles Avenue will continue as always this Mardi Gras 2019."

