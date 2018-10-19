Trader Joe's recalls three salads due to possible contamination

Photo: Trader Joe's

A popular grocery store chain is recalling three different salads sold in nine states, including Louisiana.

Trader Joe's is recalling the products due to possible listeria and/or salmonella contamination. According to the company, no illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall includes Trader Jose’s Mexicali Inspired Salad, Trader Joe’s BBQ Flavored Chicken Salad, and Trader Joe’s Field Fresh Chopped Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast. The "best by" dates on the labels says October 15 through October 20, 2018.

Traders Joe's says the salads were sold in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and New Mexico. Customers are urged to throw their salads away or return them to any Trader Joe's location for a full refund.