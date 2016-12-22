Trade the ugly sweaters in for ugly t-shirts

Warmer and partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the low 50s with some clouds.

Temperatures today will be average for this time of year. A weak front does move through tonight however, which will just reinforce some more dry air more than anything. Afternoon temperatures won't drop by much. Overnight temperatures may sneak into the upper 30's briefly Thursday night.

This weekend is trending higher now and it looks like we could have temperatures somewhat above average for Christmas day. Stay positive though, because at least we will still cooler than last year when we set heat records for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and the day after.

Another front pushes through Monday and will likely stall a bit bringing another chance for rain and edging us closer to the wettest year on record.