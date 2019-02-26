56°
Tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of chicken catches fire on Ga. interstate

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WSBTV

ATLANTA (AP) - Around 20 tons of chicken were roasted on a highway near Atlanta when a tractor-trailer caught fire.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced on Twitter that all southbound lanes on Interstate 285 in Cobb County reopened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, around three hours after the fire started.

The truck's driver, Micesh Kamal, told WSB-TV that the chicken was bound for California from Georgia. He pulled over when he saw smoke and opened the back of the truck to find flames in every direction.

Kamal says he was not injured. Cobb County fire and police blocked most of the interstate as they put out the fire. Authorities didn't describe the cause or identify the companies involved.

