Tracking technology for EBR school buses will be ready in time for school

BATON ROUGE - New technology will help parents track their kids traveling to and from school this school year.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has installed 600 GPS systems inside of its buses, and it's planning to have the entire system working by the first day of school.

The system connects to an app called, 'Where's The Bus?' The app shows parents the exact location of their child's bus and its arrival and departures times.

"It has to be done through authentication with a valid cell phone number and only the children of families that are eligible to ride the bus will be able to download the app," said Gary Reese, director of the transportation department.

Reese says this type of technology gives them the opportunity to track the bus speed and its location history. The app is only for parents with kids who ride the bus with the school system.

"It gives us just a host of information that helps us improve our service to the families," said Reese.

Each school will have an app called 'school view' which will also give school officials real-time information on their buses whereabouts. You can download the app in the app store on IOS and Android phones.