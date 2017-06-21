TRACKING CINDY: the latest forecast

As Tropical Storm Cindy nears the Louisiana coast, the potential for heavy rain and flooding will continue today. 1-3 inches have fallen so far. The track of this particular system is not critical to the local forecast. Heavy rain is expected regardless. As the heavy bands of rain develop, there could be rapid changes to your local weather, so please stay in touch with the forecast. We encourage you to download the WBRZ WX App. on to keep up with the latest headlines as well as any watches or warnings. That information can also be found from @WBRZweather on Facebook and Twitter.

Tropical Storm Cindy: Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to bring the threat for heavy rain and flooding to Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. As of 4am Wednesday, Tropical Storm Cindy was located about 170 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana with maximum winds of 60mph, a minimum central pressure of 997mb and was moving northwest at 8mph. A pocket of dry air is invading the south and east side of the storm which is separating two distinct pockets of heavy rain. Forecast models are picking up on this drier air and showing lower rainfall totals over the WBRZ Weather forecast area leaving the highest amounts near the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Western Louisiana. However, it would only take a small shift in the storm’s motion for the heaviest totals to slide over the local area so do not let your guard down yet. As of now, an additional 2-4 inches of rain is expected for storm totals of 3-6 inches. Isolated higher amounts remain possible. Minor coastal flooding will continue on Wednesday with tides running 2-3 feet above normal. Even as tropical storm warnings expire, coastal flood advisories may continue as water inundation will be slow to recede. Low-lying flooded areas and roads should be accessible once again by Friday. Low level rotation in the atmosphere is increasing as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches land and therefore tornadoes will be a concern for Wednesday—especially south of I-10. A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 5pm. Know your plan and prepare to act on it if any warnings are issued. Tornadoes can spin up very quickly in a tropical system and do not necessarily come with a thunderstorm.

Alerts:

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in place through Thursday and pockets of heavy rain could cause quick water rises in smaller creeks and streams and for areas of poor drainage. A few local evacuations may be issued, so have a plan in place should this occur in your area. Some bridge and road closures may be necessary as well.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect along the immediate coast from the Atchafalaya River to the Mouth of the Mississippi River to Lake Borne. Storm surge inundation is occurring along shorelines and low-lying areas near the coast. Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots have become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions are dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. Moderate beach erosion is happening with heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in the usual vulnerable locations. Rip currents are strong. Minor damage is happening to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft have broken away from moorings. Especially for coastal parishes and areas south of I-10, wind gusts over 40mph is causing minor damage to weaker structures and trees. Some shallow rooted trees are being uprooted due to the combination of rain and wind. Be cautious of debris on roads.

Preparedness Actions: Know your flash flooding and severe weather plans. Be prepared to act on those plans if and when any warnings are issued for your location. Here is a full recap of FLOOD SAFETY and SEVERE WEATHER SAFETY. Make sure there is a way to get warnings if they are issued such as a NOAA Weather Radio, the WBRZ Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter or the *free* WBRZ WX App. which sends push notifications to mobile devices if a watch or warning is issued for your location. Keep your cell phone charged and a charger nearby for use in vehicles too. Remember when hitting the roads, if you encounter an area that is covered with water, please turn around. Especially at night, there is no telling how deep the water is or if the road is intact below.

Today and Tonight: Wednesday will bring periods of rain, thunder and occasionally gusty wind—especially south of I-10. The rain will be heavy at times creating an increased risk for flash flooding. A brief tornado is possible as well—a common threat when tropical systems interact with land. Rain will continue overnight. Temperatures will be limited to a range from the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Up Next: Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern through the remainder of the week. Thursday will remain unsettled with rain, thunder and win. While certainly not ending, periods of rain should become a little less frequent by Friday and winds will ease. The weekend will be more active than usual as a remnant tropical trough and moisture will combine to produce scattered shower sand thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will start to rebound back to the upper 80s. For some good news—a cold front may clear the area early next week, bringing a shot of slightly cooler and drier air.

--Josh