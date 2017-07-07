Track jockeys arrested for hazing naked teen with hot sauce

VINTON – Four jockeys face charges after an apparent hazing stunt at the horse track in southwest Louisiana recently.

State Police, who handle gaming investigations, reported Miguel Tejeda, Juan Garcia, Damian Martinez and Rolando Cabrera were booked into a local jail on charges related to an attack on a teenager who worked at the track. The four men arrested are from Texas – with addresses in either the Houston or San Antonio areas.

Investigators said the men threw buckets of ice water on the kid worker and sprayed him with shaving cream. The boy was then held down on the floor and the arrested jockeys shaved off the victim's eyebrows and cut gaps into his hair, State Police said.

As someone from the group recorded the situation, others then pulled the teenager's pants down and threw hot sauce on his genitals, troopers said.

The video was posted on Facebook.

The teenager was a licensed racing employee.

State Police said the investigation continues and as of this post the group face criminal conspiracy, battery, sexual battery and video voyeurism charges. Additional arrests are possible, State Police said.

The attack happened at the Delta Downs Racetrack and Casino in early June but was just recently reported to State Police.

***************

