73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TPSO: Women wanted for stealing money in fake plea to support sick child

1 hour 8 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 April 19, 2018 4:02 PM April 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

HAMMOND - Two women are wanted after going door-to-door pretending to represent a church collecting money for a child with cancer and pocketing the donations, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said two unknown females pretended to represent the Trinity Baptist Church of Pumpkin Center and knocked on doors, asking residents in several neighborhoods to give money for their cause. The two women are not affiliated with the church, according to deputies. They believe the women are from Livingston Parish.

One victim's security system was able to capture video of the women deputies believe are involved in the scam. Based on the fact that the women fraudulently represented themselves as members of the church and stole money from residents, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office plans on charging the suspects with relative to theft by fraud.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Financial Crimes Unit will conduct an investigation. Anyone with information about the crime should call (985) 902-2031.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days