TPSO: Women wanted for stealing money in fake plea to support sick child

HAMMOND - Two women are wanted after going door-to-door pretending to represent a church collecting money for a child with cancer and pocketing the donations, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.



Deputies said two unknown females pretended to represent the Trinity Baptist Church of Pumpkin Center and knocked on doors, asking residents in several neighborhoods to give money for their cause. The two women are not affiliated with the church, according to deputies. They believe the women are from Livingston Parish.



One victim's security system was able to capture video of the women deputies believe are involved in the scam. Based on the fact that the women fraudulently represented themselves as members of the church and stole money from residents, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office plans on charging the suspects with relative to theft by fraud.



The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Financial Crimes Unit will conduct an investigation. Anyone with information about the crime should call (985) 902-2031.