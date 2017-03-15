61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TPSO: Suspicious death on I-55

1 hour 22 minutes 56 seconds ago March 15, 2017 Mar 15, 2017 Wednesday, March 15 2017 March 15, 2017 4:05 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

TANGIPAHOA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found on I-55 Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the body was found in a parked car on the shoulder of I-55 South near the Tangipahoa exit Wednesday afternoon.

Edwards says the body is that of an unidentified black male.

TPSO detectives are on the scene and the Lousiana State Police Crime Lab is en route.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available. 

