TPSO: Suspicious death on I-55
TANGIPAHOA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found on I-55 Wednesday.
According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the body was found in a parked car on the shoulder of I-55 South near the Tangipahoa exit Wednesday afternoon.
Edwards says the body is that of an unidentified black male.
TPSO detectives are on the scene and the Lousiana State Police Crime Lab is en route.
This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.
