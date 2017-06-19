TPSO seeking suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

Photo: Google Maps

NATALBANY - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking a person responsible for a hit and run that left one person dead and sent a second to the hospital Sunday night.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. to the KOA Campground on W. Club Deluxe Road. Deputies say 31-year-old Walter Collier of Ponchatoula was killed in the crash. A second victim, a 30-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital as a result.

Upon arrival, deputies say first responders were already on scene attempting to aid the two pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle while walking along the roadway.

There are no reports of anyone physically witnessing the crash, however a dark colored two-door sports car was seen leaving the area of where the victims were hit. It was last seen speeding east toward Morrison Boulevard seconds after bystanders heard the crash occur.

Sheriff Edwards is asking anyone with information regarding this hit and run to please contact 800-554-5245.