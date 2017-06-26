TPSO: One arrested, two wanted for attempted murder after robbery, shooting during drug deal

Images via Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office: (left to right) Malik Warren, Benjamin White

TICKFAW – One man was arrested and two others are wanted for allegedly robbing and shooting a man after a drug deal in Tickfaw.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report of someone shot on June 17 at a home on Durbin Road Extension.

Deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and he was transported from the scene to the North Oaks Medical facility. He received medical treatment and is currently listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

During the investigation, it was learned that a robbery and drug deal were motives in the shooting. It is believed that during the robbery one of the suspects fired his gun during a struggle with the victim, the sheriff's office says.

Three suspects were later identified as being involved in the incident. One of the suspects, Douglas Cosey, was taken into custody on June 22. It was determined that the two others initially identified as suspects in the shooting were not involved.

However, Cosey has since identified two other men as 19-year-old Malik Warren and 22-year-old Benjamin White as the actual individuals involved in the robbery and shooting. Cosey identified White as the shooter, according to the sheriff's office.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for White and Warren. Both are wanted on charges of relative to attempted armed robbery and relative to attempted second degree murder.

Upon the victim's release from the hospital, he will also face charges related to the incident, the sheriff's office says.