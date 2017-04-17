TPSO: Four arrested for selling stolen beer to gas station

HAMMOND - Four people were arrested in Tangipahoa Parish after deputies say they were selling several cases of stolen beer.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Street Crimes Unit received a tip that an individual was en route to the Quicks Red & White convenience store to sell cases of stolen beer. As detectives approached the store, two individuals were seen talking near a parked vehicle. One person then removed cases of beer from the vehicle and sold them to a man later identified as the store manager, Emad Zayed.

Detectives made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Roger Granger, who was with two other passengers, 58-year-old Denise Granger and 47-year-old Shelia Sanderford. During the investigation, Zayed admitted to buying several cases of beer from Roger Granger.

Detectives contacted the State of Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and agents conducted an inspection of the store. Agents discovered that 34 cases of beer were not accounted for with proof of purchase. The agency also seized nine 24 packs of Bud Light, eighteen 24 packs Budweiser, four 18 packs of Corona Light, five 18 packs of Corona and 30 packs of Busch Light.

Additionally, the Street Crimes Unit seized 10 more cases of beer from the trunk of Roger Granger's vehicle. Sanderford, Roger and Shelia Granger admitted to stealing 32 cases of beer that were seized after a search warrant on Herman Johnson Lane last week. The cases were traded for drugs, according to the sheriff's office.

Roger Granger, Shelia Granger and Sanderford were charged with felony theft and Zayed was charged with felony possession of stolen property.