TPSO: four arrested for drugs and stolen firearms

HAMMOND – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested four individuals for drug charges and located several stolen firearms in Hammond.

On March 28 detectives from the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office and the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office received information related to the location of stolen firearms hidden at 39-year-old Ryan Hickey's home.

According to the sheriff's office, law enforcement is familiar with Hickey due to previous burglaries and possession of drugs.

Detectives arrived at Hickey's home and located him along with 26-year-old Donnie Clint Johnson and 36-year-old William Maher. While detectives searched the home another man, 22-year-old Garret Hopwood, arrived.

Detectives located two stolen firearms, one of them being an AK-47, along with drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Hopwood, Johnson and Maher were arrested on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hickey was arrested on the above charges along with charges of possession of a stolen firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.