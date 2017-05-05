TPSO: Five arrested for recent Tangipahoa burglaries

PONCHATOULA – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested five people believed to be responsible for recent burglaries in the Hammond and Ponchatoula area.

The Street Crimes Unit began investigating two unrelated burglaries on May 1. One burglary was reported in the Ponchatoula area and the other in the Pumpkin Center area. Detectives were able to develop suspects in both cases due to video surveillance. In both cases, the suspects entered structures and took lawn equipment, power tools and power equipment.

Detectives identified 32-year-old Chaz Randall as a suspect for the Pumpkin Center burglary. Randall had six failure to appear in court warrants along with a probation and parole warrant. When detectives arrived at Randall's home, he and 32-year-old Jennifer Wright were preparing to inject a drug syringe.

Both were ordered to answer the front door. When Wright opened the door, she was carrying their four-month-old child. Wright and Randall were placed into custody while probation and patrol agents searched the home. Several used syringes along with other drug paraphernalia and heroin were located.

It was also learned that the child was left unattended in the living room while Randall and Wright were in the bathroom about to inject heroin. After interviewed Randall, gave a detailed confession of the burglary.

Randall was arrested on six counts of failing to appear in court, probation violation, simple burglary, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, child desertion, cruelty to a juvenile and improper supervision of a juvenile. Wright was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, child desertion, cruelty to a juvenile and improper supervision of a juvenile.

In the Ponchatoula burglary, detectives were able to identify three individuals as suspects. Linda Breaux and Emily Matise were all taken into custody at a home on Mussacha Lane Tickfaw. Richard Breaux fled on foot when detectives arrived. Breaux was located and taken into custody with the help of a K-9 officer.

All three admitted to committing the burglary, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives were also able to recover some of the stolen items.

Richard Breaux, Linda Breaux, and Emily Matise were charged with simple burglary. Richard Breaux was additionally charged with a failure to appear in court warrant.