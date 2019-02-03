68°
TPSO: 12-year-old girl new to Hammond area reported missing

By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND- Police in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a 12-year-old girl from Hammond who has been missing since Friday around 3:30 p.m.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's office Trinity Chisley just moved to the Hammond area three weeks ago to live with her father. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girl is urged to contact TPSO at (985) 345-6150.

