Toyota not number 1

TOKYO - Toyota has relinquished the title of the world's biggest automaker, reporting Monday that it sold 10.175 million vehicles worldwide in 2016, fewer than Volkswagen's 10.31 million. General Motors reports its tally next week. If GM's number falls short, it will be the first time the German automaker has become No. 1. It's a milestone achievement VW amid the emissions cheating scandal.