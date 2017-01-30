Toyota not number 1

55°
1 hour 33 minutes 2 seconds ago January 30, 2017 Jan 30, 2017 Monday, January 30 2017 January 30, 2017 7:38 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

TOKYO - Toyota has relinquished the title of the world's biggest automaker, reporting Monday that it sold 10.175 million vehicles worldwide in 2016, fewer than Volkswagen's 10.31 million. General Motors reports its tally next week. If GM's number falls short, it will be the first time the German automaker has become No. 1. It's a milestone achievement VW amid the emissions cheating scandal.

