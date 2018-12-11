Town of Livingston condemns home, vacates current tenant

LIVINGSTON – A Livingston man is facing the reality he has to leave his home. The mayor deemed the house unlivable two months ago. Two people have been residing there without electricity, water or sewage for months.

During a special meeting Monday night, the Town Council voted to condemn the home on Cedar Street.

One of the occupant's sister traveled to town from Arkansas for the meeting.

“It’s a hard, hard situation,” Lovey Morris said.

Morris says the home has been in her family for five generations, and it was the previous tenants that trashed the place before her brother moved in.

“He did clean it a lot,” she said.

The current tenants have been using a generator, sitting in the back of the home for electricity. The sound is bothering neighbors. Others say the house on the outside is an eyesore, bringing down property values.

During the meeting, Morris’ brother told the aldermen he is trying to fix up the house. “It’s a money issue, but I am working on it.”

However, because of the condition of living, without water, electricity or sewage, the Town Council decided it’s unsafe to stay at the home.

“Until you do get your permits, we can't allow you to live there,” said the town attorney, Mike Lee.

The ordinance to condemn the house means those living there have to leave immediately. The family does have 60 days to come up with a plan on how they'll get permits for electricity and water in the house. Otherwise, the town will tear down the home.