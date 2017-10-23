59°
Town of Clinton opens shelter after area homes flood; multiple boat and truck rescues made

7 hours 37 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, October 22 2017 Oct 22, 2017 October 22, 2017 6:48 PM October 22, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

*Video above shows flooding under Hwy. 10 near Clinton in East Feliciana Parish* 

CLINTON - The Town of Clinton has opened a shelter after some homes in the area flooded Sunday morning.

According to town officials, the maintenance department building on Jackson Street is currently taking in residents who have experienced flooding.

Multiple boat and truck rescues have been made this morning after severe weather caused homes in the area to take in water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

