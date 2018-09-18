Town of Addis can't agree on railroad crossing dilemma

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Another train blows down the tracks in Addis. Nearby locals say if there's not a train on the tracks now, the next one will come around in five minutes.

"I'm not the only one who gripes about them trains," Addis resident Jeff Crowder told WBRZ.

Crowder is disabled and gets around on a golf cart. He says he'd like to see more railroad lights and cross guards, even though the traffic can be daunting.

"I had to turn around and go back home, [cars] were just sitting there," he added.

Over $1 million in federal dollars is now available to place three railroad crossing guards and lights throughout Addis. Union Pacific Railroad is also giving the town $400,000 to close off a fourth street at the tracks.

"It's not going to cost the town or state anything to put up three crossing guards," DOTD's Rodney Mallett said.

Mallett believes it's all about safety.

"We're looking to increase the safety with as many crossing railroad crossings as we can," he added.

But the town council did not approve the railroad crossing guards at its last meeting, and the item died without a vote.

Even though the council failed to take action on the crossings guards, DOTD could still go ahead an install the traffic safety devices. Transportation officials consider the matter a public issue, and can take necessary action.

"We're looking to see what the best step would be legally, financially, and for the state," Mallett said.

As far as Crowder is concerned, he just wants to make sure he can still cross the tracks.

"I just want to be able to get across the tracks and everything will be good."