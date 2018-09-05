Tourist gets cuddles, lots of love from lion at safari park

86°
Wednesday, September 05 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A video of a large lion cuddling with a tourist is going viral.

The video was taken at Taigan Safari Park in Crimea in Europe. According to the website, there are about 60 lions and 40 tigers that live freely at the park.

"You will be able to feel all the power of the wild nature to communicate with the lions without obstacles to take pictures with them to learn a lot of interesting about their life," the site reads.

Are you brave enough to play with lions?

