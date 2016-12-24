Tourism official: Adult video shared on Instagram a mistake

Image via The Minden Press-Herald

WEBSTER - A tourism official on business in Baton Rouge says she had no intention of sharing an adult video with nudity on the Instagram account of her employer, the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.



The Minden Press-Herald reports that the video with nudity went live on the tourism bureau's public Instagram account Monday night, and sent notifications to followers. It lasted about 30 minutes.



Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lynn Dorsey tells the newspaper it was a "horrible, honest mistake."



Dorsey said she intended to send a private message to her husband. She said she's a new Instagram user and pressed the wrong button.



The newspaper reports that Dorsey posted the video using a Bureau-purchased iPhone 7 from a Baton Rouge hotel room while on a business trip.