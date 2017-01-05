Tourism director on leave after adult video mistakenly sent

BATON ROUGE- A Louisiana tourism official has been placed on paid administrative leave after inadvertently sharing an adult video on her employer's Instagram account while on business in Baton Rouge.



The half-hour video with nudity went live on the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau's Instagram account Dec. 19 and sent notifications to followers.



Board President Jerry Madden tells The Minden Press-Herald that placing Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lynn Dorsey on leave is not a disciplinary action.



Dorsey has said it was a "horrible, honest mistake." She said she intended to send a private message to her husband, but was a new Instagram user and pressed the wrong button.



Madden said Dorsey has done a great job for many years. He said the board will review the situation at its next meeting later this month.