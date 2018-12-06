52°
Tossed cigarette causes fire at BJ's Brewhouse Thursday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called after flames were reported at a popular restaurant near the Mall of Louisiana Thursday.
According to the St. George Fire Department, crews were called to BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. It's unclear how much damage the business sustained in the fire.
Investigators later learned the fire was sparked by a cigarette that was improperly disposed of outside. The fire spread from exterior stucco wall and worked its way inside.
The blaze was brought under control after about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.
