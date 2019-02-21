62°
Tortoise feared extinct found on remote Galapagos island

Thursday, February 21 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LIMA, Peru (AP) - A living member of species of tortoise not seen in more than 110 years and feared to be extinct has been found in a remote part of the Galapagos island of Fernandina.

An adult female Chelonoidis phantasticus, also known as the Fernandina Giant Tortoise, was spotted Sunday by a joint expedition of the Galapagos National Park and the U.S.-based Galapagos Conservancy, Ecuador's Environment Ministry said in a statement.

It said the female is more than 100 years old. Investigators think there may be more members of the species on the island because of tracks and scat they found. The team took the tortoise to a breeding center for giant tortoises on Santa Cruz Island where it will stay in a specially designed pen.

