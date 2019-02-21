62°
Latest Weather Blog
Tortoise feared extinct found on remote Galapagos island
LIMA, Peru (AP) - A living member of species of tortoise not seen in more than 110 years and feared to be extinct has been found in a remote part of the Galapagos island of Fernandina.
An adult female Chelonoidis phantasticus, also known as the Fernandina Giant Tortoise, was spotted Sunday by a joint expedition of the Galapagos National Park and the U.S.-based Galapagos Conservancy, Ecuador's Environment Ministry said in a statement.
It said the female is more than 100 years old. Investigators think there may be more members of the species on the island because of tracks and scat they found. The team took the tortoise to a breeding center for giant tortoises on Santa Cruz Island where it will stay in a specially designed pen.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tickets for Bayou Country Superfest on sale Thursday
-
IBM executive says company will keep its promise
-
13-year-old girl nearly kidnapped while walking to bus stop
-
Police: Man uses rock to break into seafood restaurant, steals crawfish
-
One dead, five rescued in early morning house fire on Elmer Ave.