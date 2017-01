Tornado Watch in southeast Louisiana ends

The TORNADO WATCH has been allowed to expire at 9:00 PM tonight:

The National Weather Service has CANCELLED the TORNADO WATCH that was in effect until 9:00 PM Saturday evening. The threat of severe weather has greatly diminished and has now moved over portions of southern and central Mississippi. The WBRZ NEWS 2 weather team will continue to monitor the situation and bring you the latest weather updates.