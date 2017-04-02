Tornado watch in effect until 2 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the entire WBRZ viewing area until 2am Monday. This includes the Parishes of East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana in Louisiana and the Counties of Amite, Pike and Wilkinson in Mississippi.

A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to produce tornadoes, winds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or larger in addition to heavy downpours and dangerous lightning. Those in and around the watch area should monitor weather information closely for possible warnings.

As a cold front continues advancing towards the region, a strong squall line of thunderstorms has had a history of producing heavy rain and flooding in East Texas, Northern and Western Louisiana. This line of showers and thunderstorms is moving east towards the Baton Rouge area at about 30-35mph and is expected to arrive between 4-6am.

Immediately ahead of the squall line, immense instability and strong low-level winds have and will give discreet thunderstorm cells or clusters of storms the capability of rotating and producing large tornadoes and large hail. The timing on these threats will be late Sunday until 2am.

As the main squall line arrives during the morning hours, it will bring the possibility of heavy rain and flooding.

Rain is expected to taper from west to east across the WBRZ viewing area and end by the late morning. Temperatures will drop to the 50s by Monday night.

Continue to stay updated through Sunday night and download the WBRZ Weather App to wake you, if a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning immediately threatens your location. You can also watch any live severe weather coverage on the app.

On Facebook: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

On Twitter: @RG3wbrz

En Español: Meteorólogo Roberto Gauthreaux III

In American Sign Langauge: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III - ASL

-RGIII