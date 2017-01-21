Latest Weather Blog
UPDATE: TORNADO WATCH in effect for Baton Rouge area
UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, CONCORDIA, EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, IBERVILLE, JEFFERSON, LAFOURCHE, LIVINGSTON, ORLEANS, PLAQUEMINES, POINTE COUPEE, T. BERNARD, ST. CHARLES, ST. HELENA, ST. JAMES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, TANGIPAHOA, TERREBONNE, WASHINGTON, WEST BATON ROUGE, and WEST FELICIANA Parishes until Saturday Jan. 21 at 7 a.m.
A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Amite and Wilkinson parishes until 1 a.m.
A TORNADO WARNING means conditions a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado has been spotted in and around the warning area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.
A few tornadoes possible scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible. You should seek shelter inside of a sturdy building to protect yourself from the possibility of damaging wind, hail and dangerous lightning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sen. Troy Brown will spend the weekend in jail
-
Spanish Town Parade asks for usual irreverence but inclusion
-
Residents on edge as Comite River crests above flood stage
-
Baton Rouge residents gather to watch Trump's inauguration
-
Police believe illegal immigrant could be tied to other sex crimes