UPDATE: TORNADO WATCH in effect for Baton Rouge area

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, CONCORDIA, EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, IBERVILLE, JEFFERSON, LAFOURCHE, LIVINGSTON, ORLEANS, PLAQUEMINES, POINTE COUPEE, T. BERNARD, ST. CHARLES, ST. HELENA, ST. JAMES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, TANGIPAHOA, TERREBONNE, WASHINGTON, WEST BATON ROUGE, and WEST FELICIANA Parishes until Saturday Jan. 21 at 7 a.m.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Amite and Wilkinson parishes until 1 a.m.

A TORNADO WARNING means conditions a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado has been spotted in and around the warning area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

A few tornadoes possible scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible. You should seek shelter inside of a sturdy building to protect yourself from the possibility of damaging wind, hail and dangerous lightning.